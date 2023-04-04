Austin Butler to produce and star in Don Winslow adaptation ‘City on Fire’









Actor Austin Butler is looking to continue on from his impressive work in the film industry, having been nominated for an Academy Award for his role in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. Butler is now going to produce his next acting role and will take the lead in the film adaptation of Don Winslow’s City on Fire novels.

The first book of the trilogy arrived last year, and the sequel will be released on April 18th this year. The books focus on the two criminal empires (one Irish, one Italian) that control New England, and a Helen of Troy-like event escalates the problems between them.

Don Winslow said of Butler (via Empire), “Like so many people around the world, I was amazed by Austin Butler’s Oscar-nominated performance in Elvis. I’ve had a number of conversations with Austin about this trilogy that I’ve been working on for almost 30 years of my life.”

He added: “And I have been deeply impressed by his commitment to playing Danny Ryan as well as his passion to also produce the three films with David and Shane and Elizabeth and Marisa.”

Butler will be joined in producing them for the screen alongside David Heyman, Shane Salerno, Elizabeth Gabler and Marisa Paiva.