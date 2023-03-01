Austin Butler says his audition with Quentin Tarantino took 12 hours









Elvis star Austin Butler has discussed his audition with Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and revealed the process lasted a gruelling 12 hours.

Butler was successful in his audition and was selected by Tarantino to play Tex Watson in the 2019 film. The procedure was unconventional compared to the standard process, but the exercise gave the actor a glimpse behind the curtain into the director’s methods. “Quentin came in, and most auditions last ten minutes if you’re lucky. I was there from like nine in the morning to 9pm,” Butler explained in an interview with Variety.

“He doesn’t record auditions, he really works with you and looks at you. It’s the same way on set, he doesn’t look through a monitor. I was supposed to have two other meetings that day and because I didn’t have my phone, my agent was worried,” Butler continued. “But at the end of the day, Quentin told me I had the part and gave me a hug.”

Meanwhile, Butler reminisced upon working on the film during a recent appearance on the YouTube series Hot Ones, when celebrity guests are challenged to eat chicken wings while speaking to the host Sean Evans. In the episode, Butler praised the positive energy on set, which he holds Tarantino responsible for.

“There are sets that are so sterile. There are sets where there is no joy. There are sets where people are just at a job, and you’re trying to create something that you’re going to give to the world,” he said. “With Quentin, that was so cool because it just changes the atoms in the room. And then the next time that ‘We love making movies!’ happens, you’re in on it.”

Butler concluded: “So every crew new member or actor or whomever, suddenly they’re part of the tribe at that point, saying ‘We love making

Watch his episode of Hot Ones below.