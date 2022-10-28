Aubrey Plaza opens up about "really bad" audition for 'Scream'









Aubrey Plaza has successfully cemented her position as of the most popular comedic actors in the world, primarily known for her brilliant work on Parks and Recreation. In recent years, Plaza has continued to impress fans and critics through interesting films such as the 2020 thriller Black Bear.

However, Plaza has always maintained that her career is “fuelled by rejection”. According to her, the only reason she was able to make it as an actor was that she had the resilience to power through the hundreds of rejections that came before every popular role. Fortunately, some of her audition failures also make for hilarious stories.

During a conversation with Liv Marks, Plaza revealed that one of her worst audition incidents happened when she applied for the role of the killer in one of the many sequels of the Scream franchise. She was supposed to play a character who is later revealed as the murderer, but she took the latter identity way too seriously.

When asked about the most painful auditions of her life, Plaza responded: “One of the earlier auditions – this is like, not even that bad, but I just remember one of the earlier auditions I had was for Wes Craven for the Scream remake, or something?”

She continued: “They had told me, like, ‘You’re going in to audition to play – You’re gonna play a character that eventually you find out is the killer.’ So I took that really literally, and I kind of was thinking, ‘Alright, I’m gonna dress like the killer,’ you know?”

To get into the mindset of the killer, Plaza decided to adopt the method acting approach and fashioned her external appearance according to that as well. When she went in for the audition, she actually looked like an unhinged killer, but she missed the point of the screenplay.

Plaza revealed: “And I went in, and I looked terrible; I was like really frumpy, ’cause I thought like, ‘I’m a murderer.’ And then everybody else was glamorous, and they all looked great. I just looked insane. And they were like, ‘The whole point is that we’re not supposed to know that you’re the killer, and you pretty much just look like a murderer right away.'”

While looking back at the entire debacle, Plaza admitted that method acting was the wrong choice for that film. She said: “Anyway, I blew that one. Didn’t make it very far… I went full method, and it was bad, really bad idea.” While the Scream remake did not work out, Plaza recently starred in a new crime thriller titled Emily the Criminal, and her performance has already garnered acclaim.

