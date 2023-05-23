Aubrey Plaza opens up on public anxiety: ”I’m scared, I prefer to be a character”









Actor Aubrey Plaza has opened up on her eccentric persona in a new interview, claiming that she just prefers to be a character when she appears in public. The White Lotus star recently opened up on her inner insecurity and shyness and how acting otherwise helps her overcome such afflictions.

“I’m way more socially, like, anxious and introverted than people would expect, I think,” Plaza told Vanity Fair. “I’m just as insecure as anybody, and I’m probably way more shy than people think. But obviously, the way I deal with that is, like, extreme behaviors.”

She continued: ”You can see all the colors of my psychological state on display in any of these interviews. It’s a struggle for me every time. It’s a struggle to not quote-unquote ‘give people what they want,’ and try to have fun for myself without coming off like an asshole. I think it all just stems from — I’m scared. I prefer to be a character. I mean, that’s literally what I am doing.”

That persona, though, is made up of real parts of Plaza; she doesn’t merely consider herself a fake. She concluded, “I try to maintain some authenticity, for better or for worse,” she clarified. “That’s the goal. If all else fails, at least be authentic.”