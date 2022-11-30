Atlantic Records deny accusations they have been using bots to influence listeners









Atlantic Records have denied accusations that they have been using bots to garner views and comments on their recent releases. The claims have come in hot this week after many listeners of Don Toliver’s single ‘Do It Right’ said that the record label had been coercively influencing them to view the track and leave comments with a positive message.

One Twitter user was in disbelief at the kind of comments that had been posted on the ‘Do It Right’ release post and claimed that the “label ain’t even trying.” Another pointed out that a song getting “8 million views in a day” is ridiculous and doesn’t know why they bothered trying. The record label told TMZ: “Atlantic Records has never used bots for any of our artists,” and then relayed the same message to Complex in an email.

A representative of Toliver himself said, “Just like other artists and their teams who have been attacked with botting reports, we are both deeply upset and concerned. To be absolutely clear, neither Don nor anyone on his team has had any involvement here.”

“While we conduct our own investigation into the allegations, we urge Atlantic Records to do the same — to protect the integrity of not only their roster of artists but their reporting metrics,” they added. “We look forward to sharing more as we obtain more information.”

A number of other videos have also been mentioned in this light, including Lil Uzi Vert and Roddy Rich. A source close to Toliver has said that both he and another number of artists on the Atlantic roster are considering filing a lawsuit against the record label giant. Atlantic currently host Kodak Black, Weezer, Coldplay, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Charlie Puth on their roster, although it remains to be seen if they have been using bots for certain.