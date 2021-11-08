Astro of UB40 has died aged 64









UB40’s multi-instrumentalist and toaster, Astro, has died at the age of 64. The legendary musician, whose real name was Terence Wilson, passed away on November 6th following a short battle with illness.

The Twitter account for UB40 confirmed the news in a post that read: “We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness. The world will never be the same without him.”

Later adding: “We ask you to please respect his family’s privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”

As a founding member of the band, Astro released 18 studio albums with the original incarnation of UB40, playing on huge hits like ‘Red Red Wine’ and ‘Labour of Love’.

His last album before leaving the band was 2013’s Getting Over The Storm. Thereafter he pursued other musical interests and remained a prominent figure in Birmingham’s music culture that he helped to spawn in the first place with albums like Signing Off.

Earlier this year, the group’s saxophonist and songwriter Brian Travers also tragically passed away at the age of 62. An outpouring of tributes and support has been offered to the band in this difficult period.

