Ashton Kutcher apologises to Harry Styles after embarrassing karaoke party “I feel so dumb”









Ashton Kutcher has offered an apology to pop singer Harry Styles after the actor failed to recognise him at a karaoke party. In a new interview with Esquire, the That ’70s Show star explained that he and his wife, Mila Kunis, recently met Styles at the party of an “extraordinarily well-known singer.”

In the video interview, Kutcher explained: “There’s an extraordinarily well-known singer, that is maybe the best singer today, that we happen to be neighbours with, and she happens to be throwing a karaoke party. And she gets up and does this like out of the world bananas [performance], and I’m like this is just so unfair.”

“And then this other kid gets up, and he does this ABBA song,” Kutcher continued. “I’m like, oh my god. It’s bananas. So this kid gets off stage, and Mila [Kunis] and I go up to him. We’re like, ‘Man, I got to tell you something, you’re a ringer. You’re like a karaoke ringer. You’re really good.’ He goes, ‘Thanks, man, thank you. I really appreciate that.’ So we go to our friend and we go, ‘God, that guy was really good, huh?’ And he’s like, ‘It’s Harry Styles.’ And I was like, ‘Who’s that?’ Mila’s like, ‘It’s the guy in the boy band. He’s a professional singer.'”

Kutcher walked away with his face in his hands. “‘Oh my god, now I feel like a jerk. He’s a professional singer. And we’re trying to tell him he’s a good singer. And I like feel so dumb,'” the actor recalled thinking. “So I just really want to say, I’m sorry Harry Styles, but you’re really good at karaoke, man. Seriously, like really good.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kutcher found himself unable to identify Chris Pine from a picture featuring other famous Hollywood Christophers: Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Chris Pratt. “Pine!” Kutcher roared on, realising his mistake. “I’ve actually met Chris Pine. Chris Pine’s really close with a really close friend of mine, so I’ve met Chris Pine, and I’ve sat next to him at a meal. But he doesn’t look like Chris Pine in that photo.”

Kutcher recently addressed the current trial of his former co-star Danny Masterson amid claims of sexual assault. Ashton’s latest film, Your Place Or Mine with Reese Witherspoon, is set for release on February 10th, 2023. You can check out the trailer below.