Artistic duo Gilbert and George open new gallery

The Gilbert & George Centre in Spitalfields, London, features a gallery space where their art is displayed, a film room showcasing their own movies, and an education centre dedicated to teaching their craft. Becoming some of the most recognisable artists of the contemporary scene, the art of Gilbert & George is fun, vibrant and undoubtedly idiosyncratic.

Speaking about their new art space in an interview with The Independent, they state: “We believe that art is the ultimate democratising power. It changes people. We like expressing ourselves, and now our works will be on display forever. It is about being alive. That is what it is”.

Continuing, George adds: “We open to the world. We never look back; whatever is finished is finished. We only look at what is in front of us every day…None of what we do is based on any preconceived idea. It is just what we do”.

Gilbert Prousch and George Passmore have long used the slogan ‘Art for All’ in their works of sculpture, with their first collaboration occurring in 1967.

The Gilbert & George Centre will open on April 1st with free admission.

