The one artist Damon Albarn will “never” work with









Damon Albarn is a master of collaboration, but it doesn’t always go to plan when he gets into the studio with another musician. Sometimes, it’s simply not a natural fit because their energies don’t coalesce, and both artists involved in the failed experiment are blameless.

During his time with Gorillaz, Albarn has worked with everybody from The Cure’s Robert Smith to Snoop Dogg. He’s got an exceptional ability to get the best out of everybody he works alongside. However, on occasion, there’s been a divine lack of chemistry, and the sparks haven’t flown between him and his collaborator.

One failed collaboration of his was with Adele, and the music they made together will likely never see the light of day. During an interview with The Sun (via Contact Music), Albarn said: “Adele asked me to work with her and I took the time out for her… And I’m not a producer, so… I don’t know what is happening really… Will she use any of the stuff? I don’t think so. Let’s wait and see… The thing is, she’s very insecure. And she doesn’t need to be, she’s still so young.” Albarn also commented on her new music: “I heard the work she did with my friend Brian, aka Danger Mouse. It’s very middle of the road.”

A couple of months later, Albarn tried to quash the rumours of a feud between the pair. However, this walk back was after Adele had already responded disparagingly to his original comments, which he claimed were taken out of context.

“It’s not even true,” Albarn told Time Out. “It’s amazing how people will run with stuff that has no credence whatsoever and turn it into something and then watch the reaction.”

Despite Albarn’s best efforts to play down the feud, Adele told Rolling Stone (via The Guardian): “It ended up being one of those ‘don’t meet your idol’ moments. The saddest thing was that I was such a big Blur fan growing up. But it was sad, and I regret hanging out with him.” She added: “None of it was right. None of it suited my record.”

Furthermore, even though the Blur singer claimed tales of the session had been overblown and exaggerated, he did inform The Sun (via NME) they’d never work together again. Albarn was reflecting upon the success of Gorillaz’ second album, Demon Dayz, and said: “It wasn’t quite Adele but I will never be Adele . . . or ever work with her!”

Only Albarn, Adele, and everybody else in the room know the truth behind their ill-fated recording session. However, one thing is for certain, the record-breaking singer is unlikely to appear on a Gorillaz track anytime soon.