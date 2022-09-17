Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “big problem” with James Cameron film ‘Terminator 2’









Few films can rival the cultural impact that the Terminator movies had on the frameworks of popular culture. James Cameron’s immensely popular franchise imagined a post-apocalyptic sci-fi future dominated by a malevolent AI entity. This theme resonated with audiences worldwide, especially at a time when the future of our technological society was ambiguous.

Interestingly, Cameron’s exploration of AI and the human condition has remained relevant for younger generations who can relate to its evocation of a technological dystopia. While the original Terminator turned into a huge success, its sequel – Terminator 2: Judgment Day – is often regarded as one of the best films in the franchise.

Cameron improved on his initial investigations in The Terminator, amplifying them to fit the epic scope that the subject demanded. Due to less severe budget problems, Cameron could exercise his creative freedom, which led to the creation of a sci-fi masterpiece where two cyborgs battle it out for the future of humanity.

Although Terminator 2 brought Arnold Schwarzenegger unprecedented fame and success, the actor had a “big problem” with the screenplay co-written by James Cameron and William Wisher. According to Schwarzenegger, audience members would find it unbelievable that the Terminator does not kill anyone in the film.

In an interview, Cameron recalled: “I could tell there was something bugging him, right? We were pals at this point. Post-Terminator, we rode motorcycles together. And he said, ‘Jim, I have a big problem with the script.’ I said, ‘Well, what is it?’ And he said, ‘I don’t kill anybody.’ I said, ‘I know, right? They’ll never see that coming. Nobody will guess it.'”

The director added: “He said, ‘I know, but one thing is surprise. Another thing is I don’t kill anybody and I’m the Terminator.’ This is happening on some terrace at Cannes and everybody’s looking. I’m like, ‘Let’s talk this out.’ I give him all the reasons how it’s going to work. He said, ‘I know, but everybody knows I kick in the door and shoot everybody. That’s what I do.'”

Schwarzenegger was deeply concerned about not playing to his strengths, but Cameron’s gamble paid off. Terminator 2: Judgement Day was an improvement in every possible way, and it ended up becoming the highest-grossing movie of the year. It also received widespread critical acclaim, including several accolades such as BAFTA wins and Oscars.

