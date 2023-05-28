Arnold Schwarzenegger shares a touching tribute to Bruce Willis









The action movie icon Arnold Schwarzenegger has shared his admiration for Bruce Willis, who recently retired from acting, with The Terminator himself stating: “we never really retire. Action heroes, they reload”.

Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) back in February 2023, after suffering significantly with remembering his lines on the sets of various movies. Actors from across the globe shared their support for the actor, with Schwarzenegger joining the tributes in a recent interview with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell.

Speaking about his new Netflix series FUBAR, attention quickly turned to his colleague Willis, when Schwarzenegger shared his touching words of support: “I think that he’s fantastic. He was, always for years and years, is a huge, huge star. And I think that he will always be remembered as a great, great star. And a kind man. I understand that under his circumstances, health-wise, that he had to retire. But in general, you know, we never really retire. Action heroes, they reload”.

Schwarzenegger and Willis worked together on the 2012 action romp The Expendables 2, a movie that featured an ensemble cast of genre icons that included Sylvester Stallone, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Jet Li, Randy Couture, Jason Statham, Chuck Norris, Terry Crews and many more.

Willis starred in countless low-budget action movies in his later career to raise money for those he loved before he bowed out of his profession, with his final role being in the 2023 movie Assassin.

Take a look at Schwarzenegger and Willis together in a clip from The Expendables 2, below.