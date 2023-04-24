Arnold Schwarzenegger returns to action movies in ‘Breakout’









After years of what seemed to be an action movie sabbatical, Arnold Schwarzenegger has returned to the genre with the new film ‘Breakout’. This is the first film that the original Terminator has taken on since Terminator: Dark Fate in 2019.

The film follows Schwarzenegger starring as Terry Reynolds, who is determined to rescue his stepson, Daniel, after being wrongfully sentenced to 25 years in prison. It is going to be directed by Scott Waugh, who had previously worked with Schwarzenegger and his fellow action movie veterans on the Expendables franchise.

The film is being produced by Sebastian Raybaud and John Zios from the production corporation Anton. Raybaud expressed being overjoyed about working with Schwarzenegger, stating, “We are proud to be on board to make Scott’s vision come alive with the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead. This is the perfect fit for Anton’s slate to continue delivering high-quality entertainment with big scale to the global market”.

Outside of his work in big-budget films, Schwarzenegger also shined in the Netflix series Fubar. Co-producer Jeff Elliot also had high hopes for reuniting Schwarzenegger with Waugh’s directing style, saying, “We couldn’t be more excited to be working with Scott, fresh off the much-anticipated Expendables 4, which is going to be huge. Pair that with Arnold, arguably the greatest action star in the history of film, and this is going to be a very fun ride for audiences all over the world”. As of yet, there has been no word on when production will start.