Arnold Schwarzenegger names his “most underrated role”









Arnold Schwarzenegger is widely celebrated for his action movie roles, including movies such as Conan the Barbarian, The Terminator, Commando, Predator and Total Recall. The Austrian-American actor is one of the most bankable action stars in Hollywood and has persistently delivered when providing his talents to movies in the genre.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Schwarzenegger revealed the film that features his most “underrated” role. He said: “Last Action Hero. It was slaughtered before anybody saw it. It was literally a political attack because I was campaigning for [Bush], but Bill Clinton won.”

“Last Action Hero was great — it wasn’t fantastic, but it was underrated,” the actor added. “Now, more and more people are seeing it and saying, ‘I love this movie.’ I’m getting the residual checks, so I know it’s true. It made money — that’s always an important thing for me. Because it’s show business, right?”

The film in question is John McTiernan’s 1993 fantasy action comedy, a satire of the action genre in general. Schwarzenegger plays Jack Slater, an LA police detective in the fiction Jack Slater movie franchise, and parodies several tropes from action movies. Also featured in the movie are Austin O’Brien and Charles Dance.

Check out the film’s trailer below.