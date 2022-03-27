Oscars 2022: Ariana DeBose wins Best Supporting Actress at the 94th Academy Awards









Ariana DeBose has won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

DeBose had never had a previous nomination. This represents her first Oscar win. DeBose has triumphed over Jessie Buckley, Judi Dench, Kirsten Dunst, and Aunjanue Ellis.

DeBose’s first appearance on film was as Little Inez in the 2011 adaptation of Hairspray. The actress originated the role of The Bullet in the original cast of Hamilton. In 2018, DeBose was nominated for a Tony Award for her role as Donna Summer in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

The role of Anita had previously been portrayed by Rita Moreno in the original 1961 film adaptation of West Side Story. Moreno won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance of the role almost exactly 60 years ago.

During her acceptance speech, DeBose made reference to her identity as a queer person of colour, highlighting a largely underserved community in the Academy Awards’ history.