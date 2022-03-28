Ariana DeBose becomes first Afro-Latina queer Oscar winner









Ariana DeBose has become the first Afro-Latina queer Oscar winner for her win for Best Supporting Actress at the 94th Academy Awards for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

Taking to the stage to thank her friends, family and co-stars, DeBose also discussed how she was the first person to make such a significant breakthrough in the awards show.

Featuring alongside Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Mike Faist, David Alvarez and Iris Menas, DeBose gives an incredible performance in Spielberg’s remake of the iconic Best Picture-winning musical.

Achieving that which the original film could only dream of, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story is, at least in visual spectacle, far better than the 1961 original, and even makes strides to better its story too.

Whilst such strides are valiant, they also tie up the film in a confused knot, feeling as if it owes too much to the musical masterpiece, when, if it were only to follow its own rhythm, it would be far more superior.

Take a look at the moment DeBose won the award, below.

Ariana DeBose is the first openly queer person of color to win an acting Oscar. https://t.co/YILAwH0cbk pic.twitter.com/8o5MzcyKyp — Variety (@Variety) March 28, 2022