Ari Aster names the “greatest movie ever made”









After finishing up work on his latest project Beau is Afraid, director Ari Aster has shared what he considers to be one of the greatest films of all time. Beau is Afraid stars Joaquin Phoenix as the titular character and marks the third film for Aster following his psychological films Hereditary and Midsommar.

When discussing films in The Criterion Collection, Aster brought up the Japanese psychological thriller Cure. Aster waxed poetic about the film, saying, “There’s a good case to be made that Cure by Kiyoshi Kurosawa is the best movie ever made”. The thriller was made in 1997 and follows Detective Kenichi Takabe investigating gruesome murders across Japan.

The identifying mark that links all of these murders is a grizzly ‘X’ carved into the victims’ necks. In its time, Cure has been considered a progenitor to modern Japanese horror classics like The Grudge and Ring. Aster is not the only director to heap praise on the film, with visionary director Bong Joon Ho also considering the film a favourite.

The gruesome nature of the film has not been given a rating by the MPAA, but the US versions of the project feature large portions that are cut out due to their graphic nature.

Ari Aster’s latest film Beau is Afraid is now available to watch in cinemas.