Ari Aster's 'Beau Is Afraid' gets a strange new poster









Ari Aster is making his return to the big screen in 2023, with A24 recently revealing that his new film will be titled Beau Is Afraid, not Disappointment Blvd. as it was previously named.

The simple yet bizarre poster for the new release shows the younger version of Joaquin Phoenix’s title character, with the actor’s name taking pride of place whilst the film’s title is reduced to a mere hashtag at the bottom. Phoenix is joined by a multitude of supporting actors, including Kylie Rogers, Parker Posey, Michael Gandolfini, Amy Ryan, Kylie Rogers, Nathan Lane and more.

Whilst his previous two movies, 2018s Hereditary and 2019s Midsommar, were strict horror flicks, Aster insists that his latest movie will not follow in the same footsteps.

In a conversation with IndieWire, Aster stated, “It might take me a few movies before I wind back around to [horror], but I love horror and I’m sure I’ll be back,” despite this, he jokingly added: “Head trauma will ALWAYS have a place in my films”.

Telling the story of a highly successful entrepreneur over a number of decades, the latest feature film from Aster is much-anticipated by fans and critics alike, intrigued as to what he might create outside of the remits of horror. Among contemporary horror fans, his influence is recognised to be as significant as the likes of Robert Eggers, Jennifer Kent, Brandon Cronenberg and Ti West.

Take a look at the brand-new poster from A24 below.

Ari Aster. Joaquin Phoenix. Next year, BEAU IS AFRAID. pic.twitter.com/SuXZgcrfHB — A24 (@A24) December 13, 2022