Children of Aretha Franklin to contest singer’s will in court









In 2018, the legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin died at the age of 76, leaving her four sons with two separate wills. A court hearing will now decide which of the wills is the late singer’s valid last testament. It is hoped that the proceedings can bring a fair outcome to Franklin’s children while honouring her last wishes.

The first will in question was located in a cabinet, dated June 2010, which Ted White II, Franklin’s third son, claims is her true will as it lists him as co-executor. However, Kecalf Franklin and Edward Franklin, the singer’s second and fourth sons, say a different will found in a spiral notebook beneath a cushion, dated March 2014, is the most valid of the two.

Kecalf is listed as the co-executor in the latter and would inherit The Queen of Soul’s $1.2m (£934,000) mansion. It has been reported that Franklin refused to write a will despite spending many years in ill health. Following her death, her estate was set to be split equally among her children until the wills were recovered nine months later in 2019.

At the time of her death, Franklin’s estate was valued at an estimated $80m but has since been reduced by $6m following unpaid tax deductions and more meticulous calculations.

A six-person jury at the Oakland County probate court will determine the case after hearing statements from three of Franklin’s four children. Her first son, Clarence Franklin, will not be involved in the hearing because he has special needs and lives at an assisted living facility. A lawyer for his carer informed the BBC that Clarence would receive a fair percentage of the estate, whatever the outcome.

The court proceedings, which began on July 10th, intend to determine whether the 2014 will is a valid testament. The document is allegedly handwritten and barely illegible and thus would be deemed inadmissible in many other states, but Michigan legislation could allow the will pending further criteria.

Further to the two wills in question, three voicemail messages left by Franklin several months before her death detailed a third will, but since the will was never completed or recovered, it will not be involved in the court case.