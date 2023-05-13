‘Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret’ movie review









'Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret' - Kelly Fremon Craig 4

In 2016, Kelly Fremon Craig released her debut feature film, The Edge of Seventeen, a coming-of-age tale starring Hailee Steinfeld and Woody Harrelson. The film was well-received, becoming one of the most successful teen-orientated movies of the past decade. For her second feature, Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret, the director has turned her attention towards the tumultuous tween years, focusing on the life of an 11-year-old girl.

Starring Rachel McAdams and Benny Safdie as the parents of Abby Ryder Fortson’s eponymous protagonist, Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret is one of the most heartwarming movies about childhood in recent years. The film follows Margaret as she moves from her beloved home in New York to the suburbs of New Jersey. As she settles into a new world, far from the city lights and bustling streets, Margaret reckons with the pressures of entering adolescence, such as fitting in with her peers and anticipating bodily changes. Oh, and she’s going through a religious crisis.

Born to a Christian mother and Jewish father, Margaret is brought up with no religion, with her parents deciding that she can pick either – or neither – when she’s older. However, following her emotional move, leaving behind her eccentric grandmother (played magnificently by Cathy Bates), she finds herself addressing God in secret, asking for reassurance. Throughout the film, Margaret attends various religious services, including a Black Christian church service with her new friend Janie and synagogue with her grandmother. Craig depicts Margaret’s religious crisis with respect, highlighting the genuine confusion that occurs as we emerge from childhood and become more aware of the wider world.

However, Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret, is always funny, reflecting the absurdity of coming-of-age. As Margaret finds herself desperate to impress her new neighbour, even if that means never wearing socks to school (resulting in some nasty blisters), Craig reminds audiences of our own experiences growing up, going to ridiculous lengths to make friends. The film’s 1970s setting heightens this sense of nostalgia, which Craig pulls off with impressive accuracy.

Moreover, Craig’s uncensored depiction of ‘taboo’ topics, such as menstruation, is admirable. It’s rare for movies to depict the experience of getting your period and buying your first bra, let alone with respect. However, Craig achieves this perfectly, balancing a real feeling of understanding with lighthearted humour. From the girls performing arm exercises to the chants of “We must, we must, we must increase our bust!” to the embarrassment of buying sanitary towels (especially from a young male clerk), Craig’s film is a celebration of the trials and tribulations of girlhood.

Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret boasts a universal appeal, equally suitable for children the age of the pre-teen protagonists and adults, who can potentially relate to the film’s layered themes, whether that be girlhood, family tensions, or religious crisis. Craig’s film is warmhearted and loveable – it’s hard not to enjoy watching Margaret navigate her way through life, partly due to Fortson’s incredible performance.