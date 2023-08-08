Are concerts even worth it anymore?









As you get older, you start to choose your battles more wisely when it comes to the all-too-familiar alcohol-fuelled night out. And this includes concerts – when you’re in the throes of youth, and the odd hangover doesn’t bother you as much, going out and enjoying a bit of live music is a no-brainer.

Concerts, no matter how you approach them, have always been a whirlwind of excitement and chaos. Even if you choose to stay on the sidelines, observing mosh pits and fights from a distance, you can’t escape unscathed. The lingering sound of ringing in your ears and the onset of early dehydration are almost inevitable. But that was then. Now, you’ve got the added bonus of inflated prices, a noticeable lack of attendee and staff etiquette, endless waiting, limited access to essential facilities like the bar and restrooms, and disappointing views of your favourite artist on stage.

Amid the “war” that has become of Taylor Swift’s ticketing process, one of the most problematic aspects is that some able-bodied people are opting for disability packages so that they’re guaranteed a better view. Obviously, this is deeply wrong from a moral perspective, as a lot of people have called out, but does this stem from a bigger issue about ticket availability?

In a bid to tackle previous issues with Ticketmaster and smoothen out the process, Swift introduced a new way for fans to buy tickets, which included an initial period of registration followed by another invite to buy tickets or notification of being added to a waitlist followed by a main sale which, when you reached the check-out, didn’t always have the most affordable options.

The result was that many people lost out on tickets while others managed to get multiple to different shows, and even if you did manage to bag yourself some tickets, all of this is before you actually get to the actual show itself. Then, when you’re there, you might not be able to see properly. One of the inherent issues with stadium shows is the fact that visibility, for the most part, is almost non-existent. Would you still go to see your favourite artist if the only thing you could see was their performance on a large screen? Some might still say yes, but honestly, doesn’t it depend on how much that artist means to you?

At Arctic Monkeys’ recent tour, the enjoyment definitely depended on the date you chose. For instance, in Middlesborough, much of the crowd was considerably lax compared to some of the shows in the south of England, with the standing section remaining relatively civilised and many being able to find a good view despite there being a lot of people around. At the same time, though, the show at Hillsborough Park in Sheffield provided a stark contrast, with its larger festival feel and some 40,000 people. Granted, it was the band’s hometown show, but equally, you’d hope that you’d still feel safe and able to see.

Let’s talk etiquette. Maybe it was never there, or maybe it was a little, but it’s certainly gone downhill in recent years. Perhaps Covid meant that a lot of people forgot how to act at gigs, but there’s a definite lack of consideration when it comes to large crowds, and it probably all comes down to alcohol. Obviously, alcohol shouldn’t be banned, but for some reason, when some people have had a few, they lose all inhibitions and become infuriatingly annoying – or worse, violent. There are a lot of people from different backgrounds at concerts. Some people are taller than others, some people are smaller – some people have autism, anxiety, ADHD or other conditions that make large crowds difficult, but it doesn’t mean that they should sit it out.

When a band comes on stage, no one needs to be pushing to the front. There have been numerous horror stories about people becoming injured (or worse) during live shows, and it’s completely unnecessary. A lot of people have saved up money and travelled for the concert, and for some, it’s a big step to take; going to see one of your idols surrounded by loads of (unpredictable) people. Nonetheless, they should always feel safe.

Last year, it was reported that one in three women at music festivals are sexually assaulted, with such events becoming a hub for “drive-by” harassment. This makes complete sense, considering the type of people that festival and concert environments foster, but it’s OK because it’s all just a bit of fun, right? Wrong. If people – women – don’t feel safe at gigs, what’s the point?

On the other side of the coin, a lot of people just simply cannot afford it anymore. If you go back some ten years or so, concert tickets priced at £40 or £50 were seen as extortionate. Now, that’s a bargain, with the standard being around £70+ for big artists – but of course, Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen tickets were a hell of a lot more than that. Add in the cost of travel, hotels, food, drinks, and merchandise, and you’ve rallied up quite a bit of savings. For your ultimate favourites, it’s probably a no-brainer – a lot of people compromise all of the things that might make them feel uncomfortable with the excitement and enjoyability of seeing their top artists perform live. But some of it is just a bit too much and a real turn-off.

Since Covid, the threshold for what many people can handle has gone down, and understandably so. In some cases, standing for three hours is a bit much, and that’s without considering the lack of food and water that you’ll probably have during that time. Making the decision is a tough call, though, because sometimes it’ll undoubtedly be the best night of your life, and other times it’ll be the worst.

But maybe the hesitancy is just a sign of getting older.