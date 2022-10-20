Arctic Monkeys put up unique Yorkshire-themed billboard for 'The Car' in their native Sheffield









Arctic Monkeys have put up a unique Yorkshire-themed billboard in their native Sheffield to promote their hotly anticipated new album, The Car, which drops tomorrow (October 21st). Notably, the artwork for their new album is a photograph by the band’s drummer, Matt Helders, taken in Los Angeles.

A humorous take on their Yorkshire origins, the album title on the eye-catching Sheffield billboard has been changed to “‘Car”. Interestingly, this is not the only way the title has been changed; posters promoting the new record have also been translated into a variety of other languages with Spanish and German posters, also spotted by fans.

Earlier this week, Arctic Monkeys dropped the third single from The Car, the 1970s-inflected ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’, which follows from their celebrated ‘Body Paint’ and ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’.

Reviewing their new single, Far Out‘s Tyler Golsen said: “The word has been out for many a year, but it’s true: Arctic Monkeys have fully forsaken guitars. That’s not altogether a bad thing, considering how the band kind of shuffled their feet for a few years around the Humbug/Suck It and See era when they didn’t know how to transcend their old garage rock sound. Tranquillity was at least something new, but The Car isn’t quite giving off that new car smell, rehashing what Tranquility already put out years ago.”

“‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’ is certainly a step closer to the rock side of music, with Matt Helders and Nick O’Malley holding down the groove with a solid sense of rhythm. As Alex Turner unfurls a guitar line right out of Shaft, ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’ certainly stands above as the easiest to enjoy of all the band’s most recent singles. That doesn’t elevate it above anything more than pastiche, but it’s enjoyable nonetheless.”

