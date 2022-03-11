Arctic Monkeys to headline Ireland’s Electric Picnic 2022









Tame Impala and Dermont Kenndy will be joined by another iconic headlining act at Ireland’s Electric Picnic festival, which takes place in September of 2022.

The British rock band Arctic Monkeys have just announced that they’ll be headlining the festival, the official lineup having just been revealed. Arctic Monkeys will take the headlining slot on the September 4th date of the festival.

The festival will also feature Willow, Gang Of Youths, Khruangbin, Joy Crookes, Rina Sawayama, Perfume Genius, Megan Thee Stallion, Wolf Alice, Pixies, Little Simz, Fontaines D.C., London Grammar, Glass Animals, The Kooks, Bright Eyes, and Girl In Red.

Arctic Monkeys seem to have a lot on their plate, heading to Electric Picnic shortly after their headlining slot at Reading & Leeds 2022 in August. Additionally, their drummer Matt Helders has revealed that the band’s seventh album was “pretty much” finished, leaving fans ready for new music.

Their last album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, came out in 2018, nearly four years ago. However, it seems that the band has been hard at work since, putting in the elbow grease for their next masterpiece.

Of the writing process, Helders has said, “We tend to always move it on a little bit. For us, because we’re so involved in it, it always makes sense. [We] always kind of pick up where the other one left off in a way. It makes sense when you think about it in the context of the last record. But we always do try and do something a bit different – it’s kind of hard to describe. You can tell it’s the same band.”

Even if it’s unclear when the next album will drop, it’s definitely something to look forward to. And in the meantime, you can always find one of the plentiful opportunities to catch them live.