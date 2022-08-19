Watch Arctic Monkeys play ‘That’s Where You’re Wrong’ for the first time in nine years









While performing in Prague, Arctic Monkeys played an old favourite in the shape of ‘That’s Where You’re Wrong’. It was the first time they had played the tune live in nine years, having last showcased the tune back in May 2013.

The band pulled the Suck It and See cut from out the bag in a rare performance, yet this wasn’t the only classic tune of theirs that they have recently dusted off; in Istanbul, they also played ‘Potion Approaching’ from Humbug for the first time since way back in 2011.

The rock band from Sheffield are currently touring their first world venture since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and last night in Prague, they also treated audiences to a tour-first performance of ‘Four Out Of Five’.

Recently, Arctic Monkeys’ drummer, Matt Helders, opened up on the band’s next full-length album, the follow-up to 2018’s Tranquillity Base Hotel & Casino. Now that the band are out on tour, anticipation is building for news surrounding new music from the four-piece.

Helders said, “It kinda like picks up where the other one [Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino] left off musically. I mean, it’s never gonna be like ‘R U Mine?’ and all that stuff again, you know, the heavy riffs and stuff.”

He added, “But there are riffs in there and a bit more up-tempo, even though it’s not loud. It’s hard to explain!” Helders also commented that the album is not too far off completion: “Pretty much, yeah. It was a bit disjointed how we had to do it, and there are bits to finish off, but yeah, it’s all in the works.”

Arctic Monkeys will play the headline slot at the Reading and Leeds festivals this year, though they will be their only two UK shows in 2022.

THATS WHERE YOU’RE WRONG LIVE FROM ARCTIC MONKEYS BECAUSE THEY LOVE US TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/hWPM4MF8n8 — f 🪩 148 days! (@bilsquarterback) August 18, 2022