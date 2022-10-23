Arctic Monkeys singer Alex Turner on the song he wants played at his funeral









If we are being honest, every music fan has once contemplated the song they want to soundtrack their funeral. Even Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner has thought about this age-old question, and his answer is sublime.

Turner was recently posed the question by Entertainment Weekly for their ‘Soundtrack Of My Life’ feature. Judging from his answers, 2002 was a special year in his life, as it marked the birth of his funeral song and the first concert he attended.

The frontman recalled: “I remember getting the train to Manchester to see the Vines in October 2002. It was me, Matthew, Nick [O’Malley, the band’s bassist], and another friend of ours. I mean, funny that three out of the four of what became the Arctic Monkeys lineup were there. It wasn’t usually like that. I saw that other friend a couple of weeks ago, actually, and we still talk about it now, getting the train in the morning, going right up to the front.”

Later in the interview, he returned to this time in his life. Although his selection is questionable, and despite what you’d suspect considering Arctic Monkeys’ recent output, Turner wants to opt for a fun-filled, energetic affair, which is why he picked ‘Dance Commander’ by Electric Six.

Explaining his strange choice, Turner said: “I was talking about this with the guys in the band, and ‘Dance Commander’ by Electric Six is the one that sticks. We’re kind of back in that 2002 region again, aren’t we? But the lyrics on some of that shit are brilliant. Depends what kind of funeral you want, I guess.”

If Turner wants his mourners to be in fits of laughter rather than tears, then these lyrics should do the trick, “You must obey the dance commander, Giving out the order for fun, You must obey the dance commander, You know that he’s the only one, Who gives the orders here.”

Surprisingly, ‘Dance Commander’ was actually written from a place of sadness, according to Electric Six singer Dick Valentine. “I didn’t know that many people in LA at the time, and I was working weird shifts like 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.,” he said in a Songfacts interview. “So I’d get off work and I was trying to stop doing music, but then I ended up writing more songs in that period than I ever did, just because I was so bored.”

He added: “I wrote ‘Dance Commander’ as a fictional story about how I wanted to withdraw like $3,000 and go to a club,” he added. “But I was in a studio apartment at I-10, Overland, just sitting there. I had nowhere to go and didn’t have any friends and was just dreaming it.”

Listen below to Alex Turner’s peculiar funeral song.