Arctic Monkeys play ‘Mardy Bum’ live in the UK for first time in a decade









During the first date of their tour of the United Kingdom at Ashton Gate in Bristol, Arctic Monkeys performed 'Mardy Bum' for the first time in 10 years in Great Britain.

The Sheffield band opened the show with the track from their debut album Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not. In recent years, ‘Mardy Bum’ has been out of the setlist but now it has seemingly returned for the tour of The Car. Arctic Monkeys also aired ‘My Propeller’ from Humbug for the first time since 2014.

Other favourites played by the group include ‘Crying Lightning’, ‘Teddy Picker’, ‘Suck It And See’, ‘Do I Wanna Know?’, ‘Arabella’ and ‘505’. After finishing the main part of their set, Arctic Monkeys returned for an encore of ‘Sculptures of Anything Goes’, ‘I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor’ and closing track ‘R U Mine?’.

The tour continues on May 31st at the CBS Arena in Coventry. They will also be playing two dates at Emirates Old Trafford later this week before later playing two hometown shows at Hillsborough Park in Sheffield and three concerts at the Emirates Stadium in London.

The run of dates is in support of their latest album The Car. In a four-and-a-half star review of the album, Far Out wrote: “Thematically it’s a lot of cover shoots, travel-size Champagne flutes, and patent leather dancing shoes. In short, it’s a whirlwind of imagery that can bewilder, but more often than not, it dazzles. And when you find yourself at home in this holiday villa, you look back at your stay and never want to leave.

“Those moments when you wondered whether they had finally gotten ahead of themselves are forgotten like the little travel squabble soon rendered necessary potholes on the memory lane of an otherwise total result of a holiday.”

Watch Arctic Monkeys play ‘Mardy Bum’ below.

