Arctic Monkeys' new song reminds Alex Turner of ‘AM’









When discussing the sound of their forthcoming album, Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner claimed that one of the album’s tunes, ‘Sculptures of Anything Goes’, reminds him of the overall sound of their 2013 world-conquering album AM. The new song will arrive on the tracklist for Arctic Monkey’s seventh studio album, The Car, which is scheduled for release next Friday (October 21st) on Domino Records.

Discussing the recording and the sound of the new album on Dutch radio station NPO 3FM, Turner said that ‘Sculptures’ is a new direction for the band. He said: “We haven’t really been to that place I don’t think, sonically.”

Turner added: “That [one] does remind me a little bit of some of the desert-ier side of the AM record from 2013. It feels like there’s still a bit of that dust in there.” Turner then explained that the song had come about from guitarist Jamie Cook buying a Moog synthesiser and decided to “put a drum machine through it, and make that sound”.

The sound seemed to capture the spirit and the mood of the album. Turner continued: “We wrote a song based off that, really… is the succinct answer. It started there; it became a million other things. There were multiple different versions, and it ended up kind of back where it started, having had a haircut.”

So far, the band have released two tracks from The Car: ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ and ‘Body Paint’. It seems like there has been a meticulous process to recording the album, as, during the same interview, Turner claimed that the album had taken a bit longer than previous efforts. He said: “Maybe the longer you let it go on, the more you want to let yourself make adjustments. Perhaps all of that might have got a bit silly at the end in that respect.”