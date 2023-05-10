Arctic Monkeys’ Matt Helders was “pleasantly surprised” by fan reaction to ‘The Car’









Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders has revealed that he was “pleasantly surprised” by the fan reaction to their latest album, The Car.

Speaking to the Dutch radio station NPO 3FM while on tour with Arctic Monkeys in the Netherlands, Helders told host Vera Siemons: “I think every time we do a record, and it may come across as a bit different to what we’ve done before, I’m always pleasantly surprised by the people who stick with us and come along for the journey”.

The drummer continued: “We liked before with what happened with Tranquility (Hotel Base & Casino) and I suppose it first happened with Humbug when it sort of shifted a little bit. It made us feel we could kind of do what we want as long as we were happy and proud of it and that people understand that, it’s always nice to see.”

Helders added: “To still be able to play these big shows while making a record like that is cool.”

In a four-and-a-half-star review of The Car, Far Out wrote: “Thematically, it’s a lot of cover shoots, travel-size Champagne flutes, and patent leather dancing shoes. In short, it’s a whirlwind of imagery that can bewilder, but more often than not, it dazzles. And when you find yourself at home in this holiday villa, you look back at your stay and never want to leave. Those moments when you wondered whether they had finally gotten ahead of themselves are forgotten like the little travel squabble soon rendered necessary potholes on the memory lane of an otherwise total result of a holiday”.

“Just as Turner closes the show and croons in such style that marble statues hang their heads, ‘Sometimes, I wrap my head around it all, and it makes perfect sense,’ The Car is a journey you’ll wanna take again”.

Watch Helders’ interview with NPO 3FM below.