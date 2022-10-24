Arctic Monkeys set for 'Later... with Jools Holland' special









The return of Arctic Monkeys just got even better. The Sheffield outfit will perform a set for a special Later… with Jools Holland episode that is dedicated entirely to the band and their new album, The Car.

The concluding episode of this series of the live music show will see the quartet perform songs from The Car that include two singles, ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ and ‘Body Paint’. As well as delivering up close and personal versions of their new cuts, they will also perform old favourites such as ‘505’ from 2007’s Favourite Worst Nightmare.

The show will air on November 5th on BBC Two, and it will also see frontman Alex Turner and drummer Matt Helders sit down with the host Jools Holland at his iconic piano for a conversation. During the interview, the pair will discuss the process of making The Car and tell other revealing stories.

To kick off the excitement for the show, on October 22nd, Later… previewed it with a clip of Arctic Monkeys performing ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ on YouTube. It sees the band deliver the song in all its expansive glory, backed by their additional live members.

In what has been a stellar season for Later…With Jools Holland, the show has welcomed many exciting guests to the fold, including The 1975, Self Esteem, Burna Boy, The Big Moon, Phoenix, Suede, Hot Chip, Christin and the Queens and Raye.

Reviewing The Car, Far Out’s Tom Taylor wrote: “Thematically, it’s a lot of cover shoots, travel-size Champagne flutes, and patent leather dancing shoes. In short, it’s a whirlwind of imagery that can bewilder, but more often than not, it dazzles. And when you find yourself at home in this holiday villa, you look back at your stay and never want to leave. Those moments when you wondered whether they had finally gotten ahead of themselves are forgotten like the little travel squabble soon rendered necessary potholes on the memory lane of an otherwise total result of a holiday.”

Adding: “Just as Turner closes the show and croons in such style that marble statues hang their heads, ‘Sometimes, I wrap my head around it all, and it makes perfect sense,’ The Car is a journey you’ll wanna take again”.

For now, see Arctic Monkeys perform ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ below.

