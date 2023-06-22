Arctic Monkeys Glastonbury 2023: How long does it take to recover from laryngitis?









The Arctic Monkeys headline set at Glastonbury Festival has been thrown into jeopardy by the news of frontman Alex Turner’s battle with laryngitis.

News of the health concern broke on June 19th after the Sheffield band were forced to schedule a planned show in Dublin. A statement read: “Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis and following medical advice, has been ordered to rest”.

As of yet, there is still no concrete confirmation that he will be able to fulfil the planned headline set tomorrow [June 23rd]. The latest news from Emily Eavis said: “I think we are going to be all right. They’ve cancelled that, he’s recovering. I’m sure we’re going to be all right.“

She told The Times: “We’ve got a couple of back-up plans if not. We’ve always got back-up plans for everything.” With no answer forthcoming since then, many fans are speculating as to whether Arctic Monkeys will headline the festival.

How long does it take to recover from laryngitis?

According to the NHS, “In most cases, it gets better without treatment in about a week. Symptoms of laryngitis can begin suddenly and usually get worse over a period of two to three days. Common symptoms of laryngitis include: hoarseness.”

The condition is common among singers. For the most part, Arctic Monkeys have always avoided cancelling shows, and Turner has been able to keep his voice fresh. The last time that Turner was out of action for health reasons was back in 2013, when he was struck by the same condition.

On that occasion, he was treated by the NHS and was fit to perform again within a week. Thus, despite no statement assuring their involvement, organisers remain hopeful that he will be fit to perform on Friday.

Furthermore, Turner’s partner recently shared a picture on social media that showed she was on her way to Worthy Farm which is an encouraging sign that he has made is recovery and is fit to croon.

