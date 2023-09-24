Arctic Monkeys debut ‘Hello You’ live in Vancouver









The Arctic Monkeys performed The Car track ‘Hello You’ for the first time on Saturday, September 23rd, in Vancouver, Canada.

During their encore at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, the Sheffield group debuted the track, which was the only song they had yet to perform live from the new record.

During the performance, frontman Alex Turner introduced the song initially with a performance on his guitar, before taking to the piano during the middle section.

The Vancouver set also included various tracks from the latest album, including ‘Body Paint’, ‘Sculptures of Anything Goes’, ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’, and ‘Perfect Sense’. They also performed a selection of their biggest hits, including ‘Do I Wanna Know?’, ‘R U Mine?’, ‘Arabella’, and ‘I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor’.

The band is set to continue their tour of the US with Fontaines D.C. in Portland on September 24th, before they finish with the Kia Forum in LA on September 30th and October 1st. The tour will then officially end in Ireland next month.

The first leg of their tour commenced in the UK with The Hives supporting. The band’s drummer Matt Helders also joined The Hives at Release Festival in Athens to perform the new single ‘Rigor Mortis Radio’.

Discussing the event with Far Out, The Hives’ guitarist Niklas Almqvist said: “That was fun. It’s very rare that we do something out of the normal with The Hives. You know, it’s usually just the five of us on stage.”

Check out ‘Hello You’ below.