Arctic Monkeys announce 2023 European tour dates with Inhaler









Arctic Monkeys are taking The Car out for a European road trip this coming spring. After previously announcing dates in the UK, Ireland and North America, the European leg of their expansive tour has now been confirmed.

The lads from Sheffield will first kick off their tour in Linz, Austria at the Tripsarena on April 24th. They then move on to Germany, Scandinavia, and the Netherlands before culminating the EU leg in Paris at the Accor Arena on May 9th.

After a 20 day break, they’ll then head over to the UK and get the wheels moving once more in Bristol. Importantly, the placement of the European tour still leaves that touted Glastonbury weekend spot free.

The band will be joined on the European tour by Inhaler. In North America, they have Fontaines D.C. for company. And the UK stadium tour sees them call upon The Hives for further support.

Tickets go on sale for the European shows at 10am CEST on Friday, October 14th. Unlike the previous legs, it would appear that there is no fan pre-sale for the shows, so our advice would be to be quick to snap them up.

You can check out the full dates below.

Arctic Monkeys announce their European Tour 2023 with special guests @InhalerDublin. Tickets go on sale at 10am CEST on Friday 14th October. https://t.co/cs3Ow0licX pic.twitter.com/xvlIscgBem — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) October 10, 2022