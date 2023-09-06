Anti-Flag singer Justin Sane accused of sexual assault by multiple women









Following an initial sexual abuse accusation, Anti-Flag frontman Justin Sane has now been accused of similar offences by a total of 12 women.

The allegations first appeared in July, when a woman revealed during a podcast appearance that a punk singer had raped her. Although the singer’s identity was kept from the public at this juncture, Anti-Flag soon disbanded before Sane’s statement that claimed allegations against him were “categorically false”.

Sane’s Anti-Flag bandmates later issued a statement regarding the precautionary breakup: “A core tenet of the band Anti-Flag is to listen to and believe all survivors of sexual violence and abuse. The recent allegations about Justin are in direct contradiction to that tenet. Therefore, we felt the only immediate option was to disband.”

They offered that, although they could confirm nothing, they had “never seen Justin be violent or aggressive toward women” in the 30 years of the band’s history.

In a recent investigative report by Rolling Stone, an additional 11 women have been found to accuse Sane of sexual assault. The alleged incidents are said to span from the 1990s to as recently as 2020.

A recurring pattern has emerged across the cases: it is alleged that Sane would establish eye contact with his victims during his performances and subsequently approach them after the show.

Particularly disturbing is the assertion that many of these women were considerably younger than Sane when the incidents occurred. The report also raises allegations of sexual involvement with teenagers, with one particularly distressing incident suggesting relations with a 12-year-old. However, it should be noted that Sane himself was a teenager at the time of the alleged encounter.

Some of the allegations tell of violent and non-consensual encounters. One such incident was reported to the police; the alleged victim claimed Sane had handcuffed and assaulted her in the UK in 2020. The woman involved claimed that the police decided not to prosecute.

Additionally, several women involved in the investigation accused Sane’s bandmates of neglect. “They knew how young everybody was. There was a clear boundary that he kept crossing over and over that should have raised flags for everybody,” one of the alleged victims said.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Sane’s Anti-Flag bandmates said: “We trusted everyone associated with the band to maintain a safe and respectful environment. The understanding that abusers can be anywhere further reinforces the importance of survivors speaking out and sharing their stories.… Further, we feel strongly that all predators must atone for their inappropriate actions and be held accountable.”