Anti-Defamation League state that Bradley Cooper’s nose in ‘Maestro’ is not antisemitic









Ever since the trailer dropped for Maestro, the second directorial feature from actor and director Bradley Cooper, the internet has been ablaze with debates about whether the film is showcasing an example of what’s been dubbed “Jewface”.

The film, which details the life and legacy of esteemed Jewish composer Leonard Bernstein, features Cooper wearing a prosthetic nose in order to bring his visible likeness much closer to the artist. Beyond criticising Cooper for not allowing an actually Jewish actor to portray the role, many have criticised the actor for donning what’s been deemed an offensive exaggeration of Bernstein’s nose.

A new statement has entered the fray from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), the Jewish organisation dedicated to combatting bigotry and prejudice, which has formally claimed that Cooper is not guilty of antisemitism in his portrayal of Bernstein.

In a statement issued to Variety, the ADL said: “Throughout history, Jews were often portrayed in antisemitic films and propaganda as evil caricatures with large, hooked noses. This film, which is a biopic on the legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein, is not that.”

Bernstein’s family were also quick to express their vocal support for Cooper and insisted that their father would have been happy with the performance. Speaking on the ongoing debate, they shared: “It breaks our hearts to see any misrepresentations or misunderstandings of his efforts. It happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose.”

Continuing, they clarified that “Bradley chose to use makeup to amplify his resemblance, and we’re perfectly fine with that,” before adding: “We’re also certain that our dad would have been fine with it as well.”

Maestro, which also features Carey Mulligan in the lead female role as Bernstein’s wife, Felicia Montealegre, will premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 2nd before seeing a wider release on Netflix on December 20th.