Anthony Kiedis describes his love for Mama Cass: “Her voice has given me a reason to carry on”









Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis takes inspiration from many places, ranging from the fringes of music to the deepest depths of literature. Noted as the non-musical member of the Californian quartet, despite this admission coming directly from the band, Kiedis is a vital cog in the machine, with his energetic and scat-like delivery giving them an extra dimension. A patchwork of influences, one of the most surprising figures to have inspired Kiedis is the late Mama Cass, the woman who powered 1960s heroes The Mamas & the Papas.

The story of Cass is one of the most well-known and ultimately tragic in music. After allegedly being hit on the head with a copper pipe early in her career while visiting the Virgin Islands, her singing range improved by three notes. Cass then became one of the biggest stars of the ’60s with The Mamas & the Papas, one of the counterculture’s defining acts.

In addition to being considered the most charismatic of the quartet, Cass was also the strongest vocalist in the band, with her distinctive form of delivery making hits such as ‘California Dreamin’ and ‘Monday, Monday’ stick in the memory. Despite her many musical achievements, though, Cass’ life wouldn’t pan out the way she, or anyone, would have expected when she was at the top of her game.

In a bleak twist, Cass passed away in London, aged 32, on July 29th, 1974, from suspected heart failure. Former bandmate Michelle Phillips has noted that Cass was the happiest she’d ever been during a phone call only the day before, with her solo career finally starting to find success. Her segue from The Mamas & the Papas as Mama Cass into Cass Elliot was just about complete.

Although Cass died long before her time, she had left a tremendous legacy, with her considered one of the ultimate musicians of California, despite ironically being born in Maryland. Together, she and The Mamas & the Papas created potent melodies closely linked to the sunny sounds of the state, and this is something that Anthony Kiedis is fully aware of. Her influence came to the fore on Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2002 album, By The Way.

Speaking to Rolling Stone for a Q and A in late July 2002, with By The Way arriving on the 9th, it was put to Kiedis that there’s “so much Southern California harmony” on the album and that it almost sounds like The Mamas & the Papas in parts. He agreed and revealed his love for Cass. Kiedis said: “It just sounds better when you put harmony on there. We’ve done all varieties of vocals before, and this is just a new and fun place to venture into. I do love the Mamas and the Papas, and maybe, subconsciously, I am inspired by them, especially Mama Cass. There have been times when I’ve been very down and out in my life, and the sound of her voice has sort of given me a reason to want to carry on.”