Anthony Hopkins joins Zack Snyder's new sci-fi film









There has been a lot of discussions about the upcoming sci-fi film Rebel Moon which is being helmed by none other than Zack Snyder. Now, acclaimed acting maestro Anthony Hopkins has joined the cast of this new project which has garnered the attention of fans who have been eagerly anticipating the release of the film.

In an interview, Snyder explained that he is very interested in pushing the definition of a big-budget production with this film in order to translate a grand vision: “Frankly what I’m really interested in with Rebel Moon is creating a romantic sci-fi film on a scale that is, frankly, as big as you can make a movie.”

According to the details that have been released so far, Rebel Moon is about a tranquil settlement on the margins of the galaxy which is being terrorised by the forces of a tyrant and can only be saved by a group of elite warriors. If that sounds familiar, it’s because Rebel Moon is a sci-fi adaptation of Akira Kurosawa’s seminal masterpiece Seven Samurai.

“I’ve never done a science-fiction film at this scale,” the filmmaker admitted. “The beginning of Man of Steel on Krypton has pretty big sci-fi elements, but it’s still Krypton and there are certain iconographic things that you have to do. And that’s kind of what we’re doing in Rebel Moon, but on the biggest steroids I can give it.”

Hinting at the artistic direction that this new project is going to take, Snyder revealed that Rebel Moon will be his attempt at making a true epic: “It’s a culmination of my love of mythology and my love of giant movies and action and really just ‘epic cinema’ — to do something that satisfies my love of science fiction motion picture.”

