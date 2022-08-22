Anthony Hopkins names his favourite books of all time









Anthony Hopkins is one of the most accomplished acting talents in the history of the art form. A master of the theatre as well as cinema, Hopkins has delivered astounding performances in innumerable iconic works – ranging from acclaimed productions of Shakespeare to beloved movies such as The Silence of the Lambs.

Although many believe that Hopkins produced some of his best work in the past, the legendary actor has continued to impress in recent films like The Two Popes and The Father. The latter was cited among the best films of 2020, and Hopkins won the BAFTA and an Oscar for Best Actor for his interpretation of dementia in the film.

During the promotional campaign of his 2011 film The Rite, Hopkins named some of his favourite books in an interview while talking about his personal beliefs. Citing pioneering figures from various eras of human history, Hopkins explained his views on religion and his philosophical approach to understanding the universe.

Although Hopkins is an agnostic, he included the seminal book Letters and Papers from Prison among his favourites. Hopkins explained: “I hope I would not be so arrogant as to doubt anyone’s religion or belief. If Dietrich Bonhoeffer…sacrificed his life in a Nazi concentration camp for his church, then who am I to refute anything?”

Hopkins also mentioned The Ascent of Man, a book which traces the evolution of our civilisation’s intellectual capacities. The actor commented: “Bronowski said, ‘If we…try to reduce the human being to a number, we create an Auschwitz.’ In his book he’s actually standing in Auschwitz where he lost many members of his family where he said, ‘Because of certainty. Certainty is the killer.'”

Check out the full list below.

Anthony Hopkins’ favourite books:

Letters and Papers From Prison – Dietrich Bonhoeffer

The Ascent of Man – Jacob Bronowski

Ideas & Opinions – Albert Einstein

Monsignor Quixote – Graham Greene

God Is Not Great – Christopher Hitchens

The Last Days of Socrates – Plato

While Hopkins has distanced himself from absolute atheism, he described Christopher Hitchens as “a brilliant atheist, a brilliant man”. Providing a counter to all kinds of dogmatism, the actor claimed that Albert Einstein’s nuanced views on God meant a lot to him.

“Einstein believed in a non-personal God; believed in a mathematical intelligence in the back of the Cosmos,” Hopkins clarified. “[He] was uncertain. He knew nothing. Yet he was probably one of the smartest geniuses of our time.”

