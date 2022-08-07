Anthony Hopkins on the brilliance of Kathy Bates in 'Misery'









There are few British thespians that have achieved critical and commercial success in Hollywood than Hannibal himself, Sir Anthony Hopkins. The Welsh actor, director, and producer is one of the most prolific actors to have ever come out of the country, with the icon famous for his performances on both stage and screen, winning several awards across both disciplines, as well as a coveted knighthood in 2003.

Kick-starting his career on stage, training at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, it was during his early performances in theatre that he was spotted by the great Laurence Olivier, who invited him to join the Royal National Theatre. Many decades later, Hopkins would win an Olivier Award for his performance in Pravda, bringing his career on stage full circle.

Though, it is in the field of cinema where Hopkins is more well-known, achieving cinematic recognition as Richard the Lionheart in The Lion in Winter, a performance that would open the floodgates for the actor’s influence in the industry. Later down the line, collaborations with Richard Attenborough, David Lynch and Jonathan Demme would follow, with his Oscar-winning performance as Hannibal Lecter in 1991s Silence of the Lambs making him an international star.

Based on the novel of the same name and a series of books following the serial killer from author Thomas Harris, Demme’s film tails a young FBI cadet seeking help from an incarcerated cannibal in an effort to track down another vicious serial killer. With a central plot that is palpable to the core, Hopkins’ performance drives the drama. Hopkins’ piercing, unwavering stare consumes the young FBI agent, played by an excellent Jodie Foster, making for a heart-palpating conclusion featuring characters you cherish so closely.

The actor discussed this on The Dick Cavett Show in 1992, where he breaks down where he got his inspiration for the portrayal of the sniveling serial killer. Within this conversation, Hopkins brings light to one of his favourite villainous film movie performances, highlighting the work of Kathy Bates in Misery.

Showing the performance with praise, Hopkins states, “I think Kathy Bates in Misery is the most brilliant piece of mad acting I’ve ever seen”.

A sly, intelligent psychological thriller, Misery is a compelling commentary on the nature of writing and authorship, telling the bizarre story of a relationship between an obsessive fan (Bates) who cares for a bed-bound writer (James Caan) in her secluded home. With fascinating, compelling dialogue about the nature of fandom and pop culture obsession, Misery is led by the terrifying performance of Bates whose role as the manic superfan powers the movie.

Elaborating on his praise for Bates, Hopkins adds, “I knew this woman in America, she was exactly like Kathy Bates in the film. I’d never know what you’re gonna do, you don’t know how to handle them, you can’t pay them a compliment”.

Take a look at the full interview between Hopkins and Cavett, below.