Anthony Bourdain’s top tips for a hangover:









We’ll set the scene: you’ve just woken up with bloodshot eyes and pallid skin, perilously dehydrated and deliriously sleep-deprived; you gaze at the ceiling above and wish for the powers of time travel. Perhaps you roll over and check your phone, or perhaps the pounding migraine stuns you into paralysis. Maybe you’ve woken up too late, too early — maybe you’re still half unconscious. It doesn’t matter; what matters is you drank too much, you feel hungover, and you’re not sure how in hell you’re going to recover. But fear not: Anthony Bourdain can help you.

There is guidance for this treacherous path that will lead you step by step out of the darkness and towards the light. He may have departed five years ago, but his legacy endures and can help you in your most trying times. He is this yogi that will relieve you of your misery. He is this guru that will lift you up and out of the pain. With his infinite wisdom, he is the shaman that can bring you into a higher plane of being — a place where you can not just survive but actually enjoy being hungover.

Chef, writer, traveller, explorer, philosopher and hard-living-lover, Bourdain truly was here for a good time, not a long time. His fervent love for good food, good booze and good company meant that the chef had found himself in a situation not too dissimilar to what you’re experiencing now on more than one occasion. Whether it’s being served eggs in purgatory at Nigella Lawson’s house in London or struggling to sit upright at a cafe in Morroco, we’ve seen the cook at his most fragile, so it’s safe to say he knows his stuff. After several decades of trial and error, the Kitchen Confidential author and No Reservations presenter has paved the road to enlightenment, and his recipe for recovery consists of four simple ingredients.

Before we impart the wise words of Bourdain upon you, there are several small things you can do yourself to ensure that the hangover cure has optimum effectiveness. Firstly, make sure you get some sleep. If the booze has woken you up in the early hours, as it can do for some, try your best to claw back some extra hours of shut-eye — even an extra two may just do the trick.

Secondly: drink water. All of Bourdain’s tips are consumable in one way or another; do yourself a favour and ensure you’re hydrated before putting anything further in your body.

And lastly, whilst this is easier said than done, try and clear your day. Some of the following steps won’t necessarily facilitate productivity; they may reduce you to a happy but comatose state. So, without further ado, the golden rule for overcoming a hangover decreed by the great Bourdain: “Aspirin. Cold Coca-Cola. Smoke a joint. Eat some spicy Sichuan food.”

Anthony Bourdain’s top tips for a hangover:

4. “Aspirin”

Aspirin, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, has long been a trusted ally in combating various pains and aches — including those resulting from over-indulgence in alcohol. It works by inhibiting the production of hormones that cause inflammation and pain in the body.

Hangovers often come with headaches, body discomfort, and a general sense of malaise, mainly due to alcohol’s inflammatory effects on the body. By reducing inflammation, aspirin can help alleviate these physical discomforts, making it a practical part of any hangover remedy routine. Of course, like any drug, prescriptive or otherwise, consume responsibly.

(Credits: Far Out / Anthony Bourdain Instagram)

3. “Cold Coca-Cola”

Coca-Cola served ice-cold, can offer relief on multiple fronts during a hangover. Firstly, the sugar content provides a quick energy boost, counteracting the fatigue and lethargy typically associated with hangovers. As alcohol depletes the body’s glycogen stores, this burst of sugar can help replenish energy levels and has the power to revive your cognitive functioning.

Secondly, carbonation can soothe an upset stomach, which is a common symptom of abusing the juice. The carbon dioxide bubbles promote burping, which can relieve feelings of bloating and pressure. Thirdly — it’s a delicious, refreshing drink served ice-cold. You don’t need science to tell you that.

(Credits: Far Out / James Cann)

2. “Smoke a joint”

This one’s not for everyone and is undoubtedly the one step you can, if so inclined, skip. Particularly in some areas of the world – far be it for Far Out to recommend illegal activity. However… marijuana can provide several benefits for those battling a hangover. Certain strains of cannabis are known for their anti-inflammatory properties, which can help manage headaches, muscle aches and any other general pains.

THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis, is also known to have antiemetic properties, meaning it can help alleviate nausea and vomiting. Furthermore, marijuana can stimulate appetite, which can be helpful as eating can normalize blood sugar levels, aid in alcohol metabolization, and provide necessary nutrients for recovery. And, if you’re planning on binging films and TV for the rest of the day, it may also help in that department. As an extra treat, here are some of the favourite films of the man himself.

(Credits: Far Out / Anthony Bourdain / CNN)

1. “Eat some spicy Szechuan food”

Consuming spicy food has several alluring benefits. Firstly, they often induce sweating, which can help the body eliminate toxins, including those from alcohol metabolism. They are also known to stimulate endorphin release, improving mood and providing a sense of general well-being—a more than welcome relief during a hangover.

Additionally, spices, particularly those found in Sichuan cuisine, can stimulate the senses and increase saliva production, aiding digestion and soothing nausea. If you’re thinking Bourdain’s specificity on the type of spicy food is overkill, and that it’s just the preachings of a bonafide foodie, you’d only be half-right. Whilst any spicy food can grant the benefits above, we can guarantee; you’ll feel much better with some authentic Chinese noodles than a dirty kebab from the shop down the road.

There you have it. Tried and tested words to help end your suffering and get you through the day. Godspeed, and good luck. We’ll see you on the other side.