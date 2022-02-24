!!! announce ninth album with Maria Uzor feature, 'Storm Around The World'









New York City’s own !!! have released their first new single since January’s ‘All I Wanted Was A Photograph’. The new song, titled ‘Storm Around the World’, comes with news of their upcoming ninth studio album, Let It Be Blue.

Not only does the new song release tease a bit of the album’s chic, danceable sound that seems primed for summertime, which is to be expected from the group, but it also teases a collaboration between !!! and Sink Ya Teeth’s Maria Uzor, who is featured on the track.

This will be the band’s first album to come out since 2019’s Wallop. Best known for bangers like ‘Even When the Water’s Cold’ and ‘Dancing Is the Best Revenge’, it’s easy to see the evolution of their aesthetic towards a funk-rock fashion show sound, which is somewhat reminiscent of Euro-dance pop qualities, but still balanced in their well-loved alt indie-electronica. It’s definitely unique and bringing Maria Uzor on offers yet another layer of flavour.

About the new album to come, the band says “‘Storm Around the World’ is a song we’ve had since the last album that didn’t really come into focus until Maria Uzor from Sink Ya Teeth added her part and we turned it into a duet. Originally an acid workout about parents who leave on tour it became much more than that with her vocal, which is equal parts sing-song and spoken word and who’s lyrics helped add both a familiarity and a mystery to the song.

“On this record we were looking for basic minimal arrangements — sub-bass, drums and vocals mostly — and that approach is what finally let us support the vocal parts in a way that worked,” the statement continued. “The final piece was the beat that our producer Patrick Ford made that felt somewhere between programmed, sampled and played, a blurriness that is another feature of this album, Let It Be Blue, which was mostly built on computers but doesn’t always sound or feel that way.”

It seems that this album is coming just in time — both for those jonesing for new !!! material, and for those on the hunt for something new to get up and dance to. The tracklist for the album has already been released, and it’s available for pre-order now.

You can listen to ‘Storm Around the World’ now, and keep an eye out for !!!’s new album, Let It Be Blue, which drops from Warp Records on May 6th.