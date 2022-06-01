Anna Kendrick names her favourite movie









Actress and singer Anna Kendrick is extremely talented and surprisingly underrated. Known for her musical skills and acting chops, Kendrick has received several awards and accolades, namely a Satellite Award, three MTV Movie Awards, and five Teen Choice Awards. She has also been nominated for an Academy Award and an Emmy Award. Adding to her impressive victories, Kendrick is also the youngest-ever nominee for a Tony Award and Triple Crown of Acting.

After performing in various theatre productions, Kendrick has made her film debut in the 2003 film Camp before rising to prominence as Jessica in the Twilight franchise. Since then, the actor has also appeared in various other films, namely Up in the Air, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Cake, A Simple Favor and many others. She was recently seen in the 2021 sci-fi thriller Stowaway, starring Daniel Dae Kim, Shamier Anderson and Toni Collette.

Like most of us, Anna Kendrick loves delving deep into the history of cinema. When asked about her favourite film, she said: “My favourite movie is The Women from 1939. It’s been my favourite movie since I was like 12 years old.”

Kendrick elaborated on what makes the film her favourite, adding: “I love the dialogue, really. It’s just a lot of really strong female performances. Rosalind Russell kills it, you know.”

Directed by George Cukor, the film is based on Clare Boothe Luce’s eponymous play. Starring Norma Shearer, Joan Crawford, Rosalind Russell, Joan Fontaine and others, the film revolves around a group of catty women who talk their friend into divorcing her husband when the latter has an affair with another woman.

Adding to her comments, Kendrick continued: “It’s one of those movies, like Scott Pilgrim, actually, where you have to see it like five times to get all the jokes. It just moves so fast.”

Watch the film trailer below: