Anna Faris accuses Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman of abusive behaviour









Anna Faris has spoken out against the director Ivan Reitman, accusing the famed Ghostbusters director of being abusive towards her while they were filming My Super Ex-Girlfriend in 2006.

When Lena Dunham joined her on her podcast, Anna Faris is Unqualified, the pair spoke about their behind-the-scenes experiences in the film industry and Faris decreed that her worst moments were during Reitman’s “reign of terror”.

Faris told Dunham: “One of my hardest film experiences was with Ivan Reitman. I mean, the idea of attempting to make a comedy under this, like, reign of terror, he was a yeller. He would bring down somebody every day … and my first day, it was me.”

She that at one point the abuse even turned physical. “I was on a ladder and I was supposed to be taking books off a shelf,” she said, “and he slapped my ass in front of the crew so hard. And all I could do was giggle.”

Faris went on to note that this was almost deemed unremarkable when it occurred. She added: “I remember looking around and I remember seeing the crew members being like, ‘Wait, what are you going to do about that? That seemed weird.’ And that’s how I dismissed it.”

Continuing: “I was like, ‘Well, this isn’t a thing. Like, it’s not that big of a deal. Buck up, Faris. Like, just giggle.’ But it made me feel small. He wouldn’t have done that to the lead male.”

