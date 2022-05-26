Animal Collective's Avey Tare and Deakin test positive for Covid-19, cancelling shows









Band members of Animal Collective After Avey Tare and Deakin have both tested positive for Covid-19, leading the band to cancel their remaining shows with Spirit of the Beehive in May and June.

This comes shortly after the band scrapped three shows after an unnamed member of the touring party also tested positive.

The band shared a statement regarding the changes to the tour. The statement reads: “Hey everyone. It happened. Covid hit us and hit us hard. It sucks. Both Dave [Portner, aka Avey Tare] and Josh [Dibb, aka Deakin] (each vaccinated and boosted) got very sick and are unable to play shows right now. Continuing to tour at this moment would be harmful to their health and could contribute to longer term difficulties. We will have to cancel the remaining dates of our May-June tour.”

They continue, “Know that this is not a decision we make lightly; we were looking forward to playing for you in all of these cities, and we are working on making it up to you as soon as possible. We will see you in August.”

The statement concludes by saying, “We were also looking forward to sharing a stage with Spirit of the Beehive—now is the time to support SOTB if you can; buy records and merch, as our loss now becomes theirs as well. Wear your masks, take care of each other, and we’ll see you as soon as we can.”

Although they do use the language of “cancelling” their shows rather than “postponing” them, it’s relatively clear that the band has every intention of rescheduling when the timing is right so they can make it up to their fans.

For now, if you want to listen to new material from Animal Collective, their 2022 album Time Skiffs is available to stream on all platforms.