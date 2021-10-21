Animal Collective announce new album and release latest single 'Prester John'









Experimental pop heroes, Animal Collective, had shared details of their upcoming album Time Skiffs and have shared its triumphant lead single, ‘Prester John’.

Time Skiffs will be the band’s latest record since 2016’s lauded Painting With, and will be their 11th studio album to date. It is set for release on February 4th via Domino.

‘Prester John’ was released on Wednesday (October 20th) and was conceived by fusing two songs together. One was written by band member Avey Tare and the other by Panda Bear.

The press release about the album explains: “These nine songs are love letters, distress signals, en plein air observations, and relaxation hymns, the collected transmissions of four people who have grown into relationships and parenthood and adult worry. But they are rendered with Animal Collective’s singular sense of exploratory wonder, same as they ever were.”

To fans excitement, a limited edition double LP on ‘starburst ruby’ and black vinyl is available with the pre-orders. To promote the new album, the band will head out on a US tour next March. Tickets go on sale this Friday. You can purchase tickets here.

Animal Collective US tour 2022:

March:

08 – Richmond, VA @ The National

09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11 – North Adams, MA @ Mass MOCA Hunter Center

12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

13 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

15 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

16 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

19 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

20 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

23 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

24 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

24-27 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Since the release of Painting With, the celebrated quartet has released a trio of EP’s. The Painters, Meeting Of The Waters and 2020’s Bridge to Quiet were all met with acclaim by fans and critics alike.

Listen to ‘Prester John’ below.