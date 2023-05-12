Animal Collective share cover of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’









American experimental rockers Animal Collective have shared a previously unreleased version of Fleetwood Mac’s iconic 1977 single ‘Dreams’.

The cover was originally recorded around the time Avey Tare and Panda Bear were assembling their first collaboration, Spirit They’re Gone, Spirit They’ve Vanished. That album was retroactively considered the first Animal Collective LP, even though it only featured two of the band members.

Spirit They’ve Gone was recently reissued, along with a new EP titled A Night At Mr. Raindrop’s Holistic Supermarket, which features five previously unreleased tracks from the sessions. One of those tracks, ‘Untitled #1’, was released in the run-up to the reissue. Now we’re getting the unexpected Fleetwood Mac cover as well.

‘Dreams’ was the sole number-one hit that Fleetwood Mac ever had in America. Written by Stevie Nicks in the aftermath of her breakup with guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, ‘Dreams’ was the second single from the band’s massive 1977 LP Rumours.

The Animal Colelctive version of ‘Dreams’ also ties the band’s history together. The new track, along with the reissue of Spirit They’ve Gone and the new EP A Night At Mr. Raindrop’s Holistic Supermarket, has been mixed by Deakin, the Animal Collective member who didn’t officially appear on a group album until 2003’s Campfire Songs.