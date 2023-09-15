Animal Collective announce global listening parties for new album ‘Isn’t It Now?’









Animal Collective have announced a series of global listening parties ahead of the release of their new album, Isn’t It Now?, following the launch of the final preview with the latest single ‘Gem & I’.

The global listening parties will take place across the US, UK, and Europe, and will be an exclusive chance for fans to celebrate a first listen to the album together with the band.

Arriving just over a year after Time Skiffs, Isn’t It Now? represents the shortest gap between official Animal Collective releases since the albums Sung Tongs and Feels were released in 2004 and 2005, respectively.

Before Isn’t It Now? was announced in July, the band had already teased another album. “Yeah, we actually already recorded the next record,” Deakin explained in an interview given exclusively to Far Out in 2022 before the release of Time Skiffs. “We recorded it in December. I think it was about 18 songs that we had ready to go in the studio before lockdown started and before the pandemic happened.”

The latest track, ‘Gem & I’, which follows up on previous singles ‘Soul Capturer’ and ‘Defeat’, and is a track that the band first began playing live in 2019.

The upcoming listening parties will commence on September 24th in New York, and will include an ‘In Conversation & Signing’ on the day of release – September 29th – at Rough Trade East in London.

