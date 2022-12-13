What was Angelo Badalamenti's "first real break" in music?









Angelo Badalamenti will always be remembered as one of the most beloved composers of the world of cinema, primarily known for his incredible collaborations with David Lynch. Throughout his illustrious oeuvre, Badalamenti repeatedly proved that he was one of the most strikingly original musical visionaries.

Born in New York City, Badalamenti started playing the piano at a very young age. During a conversation with Culture, the composer revealed that he became interested in songwriting during his high school years and composed music that was “strange and melodic, quite abstract, more like poetry”. Years later, he would revisit these pieces for inspiration.

During summer breaks in college, he would perform at holiday resorts, where he was introduced to a wide variety of music. However, due to financial constraints, Badalamenti was forced to consider other professional avenues. At one point, he was ready to become a cab driver, but he eventually got a job as a school educator at the age of 22.

Badalamenti recalled: “It ended up being a breaking point in my career because, at one point, I needed to do a Christmas musical with the kids. I didn’t know what to do, and then I just decided to compose one myself. I had a writer friend adapt A Christmas Carol into a script, and I wrote the music. It ended up being a very successful production.”

According to the composer, the Department of Education was impressed with the production as well. Following the increasing stature of Badalamenti’s holiday score, PBS invited Badalamenti to a recording session at their studio along with his students. That Christmas special actually aired on television for a few years after that.

Badalamenti revealed: “And here’s where my first real break came. After the show aired on PBS, a small music publisher named Frank Stanton called. He wanted to publish the music from this holiday show. He also asked me to write some more music, some instrumentals. I went up to his office in the city and played the music for him. Right away, he asked to record it.”

The composer added: “After hearing more of my work, Frank basically told me that I should not be teaching, that I should be writing music full-time. So even though I was very happy in that job and I loved the school and the kids, I quit the teaching job and began writing with him. I was sad to leave that job. It was a wonderful experience, and it offered stability, but I knew this could be a big step for me, and I took the risk.”

