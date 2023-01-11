Angela Bassett becomes the first Marvel actor to win a Golden Globe









Angela Bassett has made history by becoming the first actor to win a major award for a Marvel movie. While Bassett has previously won a Golden Globe for What’s Love Got to Do With It, her recent triumph on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is even more significant.

Bassett won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a supporting role, beating out other talented nominees such as Jamie Lee Curtis, who delivered a fantastic performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. During her acceptance speech, Bassett pointed out how much this means for her career.

The actor said (via Variety): “I got to find my words. I’m so nervous. My heart is just beating. The late Tony Morrison said that your life is already a miracle of chance just waiting for you to order its destiny. But in order for that destiny to manifest, I think that it requires courage to have faith. It requires patience, as we just heard. And it requires a true sense of yourself. It’s not easy because the past is circuitous, and it has many unexpected detours, but, by the grace of God, I stand here. I stand here grateful.”

Bassett also pointed out that the Black Panther series continues the legacy of Chadwick Boseman: “We embarked on this journey together with love. We mourned, we loved, we healed. We were surrounded each and every day by the light and the spirit of Chadwick Boseman.”

She concluded: “We have joy in knowing that with this historic Black Panther series, it is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us. We showed the world what Black unity, leadership, and love look like, behind and in front of the camera. To the Marvel fans, thank you for embracing these characters and showing us so much love.”

