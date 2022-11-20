95-year-old Angela Álvarez wins Best New Artist at Latin Grammys









The Latin Grammy for Best New Artist is usually reserved for some plucky young thing in their 20s. This year, it was handed to Angela Álvarez, a 95-year-old Cuban-American musician who has spent her whole life writing songs in private.

Álvarez has been performing for her friends and family for decades. At the age of 90, she was convinced to give her first concert, which took place at the historic Hollywood club, The Avalon. One of her biggest fans, her grandson, Carlos, recorded her songs with the help of Cuban actor Andy García, who was the host of Álvarez’s inaugural concert.

The self-titled LP arrived last year and was subsequently nominated for the 2022 Latin Grammys. At the ceremony, Álvarez was handed the trophy for Best New Artist alongside Silvana Estrada. The singer used her acceptance speech to encourage “those who have yet to make their dreams come true” and to keep at it: “Although life is hard, there’s always a way out and with faith and love everything can be achieved,” she concluded.

Álvarez grew up in pre-revolutionary Cuba, where her father forbade her from pursuing her love of music. Unable to abandon her passion, she began writing songs in secret. When the revolution came, Álvarez was forced to send her four children to America as part of Operation Pedro Pan, which saw over 140,00 children rehomed in the US between 1960 and 1962. She joined her children shortly afterwards, settling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She lost her husband and her only daughter in the years that followed. Amid the pain, she kept writing, only showing her songs to those closest to her.

Álvarez came to public attention after taking part in Miss Angela, a documentary about her life and music. The film captured the moment Acadamy Award nominee Jerry Garcia introduced himself with the line, “I heard you needed a bongo player.” Garcia later gave Angela a part in Father of The Bride, in which she sings the Cuban standard ‘Quiéreme Mucho’.

Her grandson, Carlos, a composer and producer, encouraged her to go to Los Angeles and record her self-titled debut. “I called her up and I said, ‘Nana, do you want to do this?’ First she said [in Spanish], ‘I’m not going to Los Angeles! For what?’ And I say, ‘To record your album!’ And she’s like, ‘OK, I’m there!'”

Accepting the best new artist award, Álvarez received a standing ovation. “There are people who give up, but I did not give up – I always fought,” she told the crowd. “I promise you – it’s never too late.” She dedicated the award to Cuba.