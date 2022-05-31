Listen to Angel Olsen cover Bob Dylan song 'One Too Many Mornings'









Angel Olsen has recorded a beautiful rendition of a 1964 Bob Dylan classic from The Times They Are A-Changin’. Listen to ‘One Too Many Mornings’ below.

Olsen’s demure cover of the song appears on the soundtrack to the Apple TV+ series Shining Girls (starring Elisabeth Moss).

The new soundtrack album features selections of the show’s original music composed by Claudia Sarne, with Olsen’s cover appearing as the third track on the record.

Based on the novel by Lauren Beukes, Shining Girls follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss), a Chicago newspaper archivist who is the survivor of a traumatic attack. When she learns of a recent murder that’s linked to her case, she teams up with journalist Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to understand her blurred recollection and uncover the killer’s identity.

Elsewhere, Angel Olsen shared her new single ‘Through The Fires’ earlier this month. The new single previews her new upcoming album Big Time, which is set for its full release on June 3rd via Jagjaguwar. It comes as the highly anticipated follow-up to 2020’s Whole New Mess, which featured a host of reworkings of tracks from Olsen’s 2019 album All Mirrors.

Discussing ‘Through The Fires’, Olsen said that the track is “the centrepiece statement of this record”.

“It’s a song I wrote to remind myself that this life is temporary, the past is not something to dwell on, that it’s important to keep moving, keep searching for the people that are also searching, and to notice the moments that are lighter and bigger than whatever trouble I’ve encountered,” she added.

‘Through The Fires’ is the third cut from Big Time to be released following its title track and her March single ‘All The Good Times’.

Listen to Angel Olsen’s captivating cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘One Too Many Mornings’ below.

Olsen is set to head off on a tour of the UK and Ireland in support of Big Time in October. All upcoming tour dates can be seen below, and the remaining tickets can be accessed through her official website.

Angel Olsen Tour Dates:

October

18th – O2 Academy Brixton, London

19th – The Forum, Bath

20th – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

21st – Albert Hall, Manchester

24th – Vicar Street, Dublin

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.