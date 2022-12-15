Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV Collaborate on debut single ‘Haffmilch Holiday’









Decisive Pink - 'Haffmilch Holiday' 3.5

Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV recently unveiled their debut as Decisive Pink, releasing the new single ‘Haffmilch Holiday’ under Fire Records. The band say their daily ritual of ordering oat milk cappuccinos inspired the song, adding in a statement that it speaks to “the desire to be free from the daily grind of societal pressures and to take in the little joys that all humans appreciate”. Their debut album is set for release next year.

Kate NV is currently the singer of post-punk outfit Glintshake, and Angel Deradoorian, a former Dirty Projectors instrumentalist – so the project was bound to come in heavy with the electronics.

Bathed in reverb and synth, the track features random bleeps and bops that feel loose and experimental, like the pair have just ransacked a studio and want to press all the buttons at once. Who knew coffee shops in Köln could inspire electronic musicians so much?

It’s childlike in that respect, the insistence on trying things out just for fun. It adds an endearing layer to the lyrics, so when the duo declare: “I want to play/ Dancing outside on the grass/ My own holiday,” they are totally explicit in their rejection of hustle culture.

Stream the song below.